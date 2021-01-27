Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 54 Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 475.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $978,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 400.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $559,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $139,000.

Shares of TECL stock opened at $440.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $393.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.11. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $74.15 and a 12 month high of $447.20.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.