Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Acquires 5,000 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.53 per share, with a total value of C$97,668.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,771,337 shares in the company, valued at C$171,335,788.42.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) alerts:

On Friday, January 22nd, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.79 per share, with a total value of C$98,973.50.

On Thursday, December 31st, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.30 per share, with a total value of C$43,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.59 per share, with a total value of C$82,948.50.

On Thursday, December 24th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.80 per share, with a total value of C$84,000.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$84,979.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.38 per share, with a total value of C$91,883.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.25 per share, with a total value of C$86,250.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.59 per share, with a total value of C$87,935.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.40 per share, with a total value of C$92,000.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.70 per share, with a total value of C$186,997.00.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$19.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 102.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1 year low of C$6.73 and a 1 year high of C$21.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.90.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$518.06 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TOU shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.15.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.