Traders Buy High Volume of Vir Biotechnology Call Options (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 10,478 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 951% compared to the typical volume of 997 call options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VIR shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Shares of VIR opened at $77.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.79 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.93.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $61,448.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,810.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $217,138.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,093,630.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,837. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 433.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after buying an additional 435,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,074,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,865,000 after buying an additional 212,472 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,059,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,851,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 517.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 189,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

