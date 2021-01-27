Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on The New York Times (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,133 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,622% compared to the average volume of 240 call options.

In other The New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Get The New York Times alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYT. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,270,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in The New York Times by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,385,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,074,000 after buying an additional 513,250 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The New York Times by 290.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 452,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after buying an additional 336,460 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The New York Times by 232.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 174,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after buying an additional 121,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The New York Times by 447.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 92,533 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYT stock opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $56.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $426.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.88 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The New York Times will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.