TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.64.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CSFB upped their target price on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC raised TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of TSE:TA traded down C$0.07 on Wednesday, hitting C$11.28. 223,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,294. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a PE ratio of -30.19. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of C$5.32 and a 1-year high of C$11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.13.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.48). The company had revenue of C$514.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. TransAlta Co. (TA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.03%.

In related news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 65,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.93, for a total value of C$583,884.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$761,987.34. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$923,750.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,509.46. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,986.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

