Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Trading Down 0.1%

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.07 and last traded at $16.14. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCLAF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36.

Transcontinental Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCLAF)

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Other. The Packaging segment engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

