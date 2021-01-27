TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Shares Gap Down to $3.61

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.61, but opened at $3.21. TransEnterix shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 1,182,107 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a market cap of $377.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. TransEnterix had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a negative net margin of 2,149.15%. Analysts predict that TransEnterix, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransEnterix news, Director David Bruce Milne sold 147,058 shares of TransEnterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $308,821.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 354,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,164.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in TransEnterix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TransEnterix by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 610,529 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransEnterix by 377.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 129,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102,746 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransEnterix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransEnterix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

