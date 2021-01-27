Trex (NYSE:TREX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $102.12

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.12 and last traded at $101.94, with a volume of 2416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.16.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TREX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Get Trex alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.84 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.71 and a 200-day moving average of $76.58.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,924,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Trex by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 330,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,650,000 after purchasing an additional 39,877 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Trex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 148,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.