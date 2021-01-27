Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.84

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 3293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $569.91 million, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $188.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tribune Publishing will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 511.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Tribune Publishing Company, together with subsidiaries, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mails; and operates local websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

