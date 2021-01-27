Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Tricida alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tricida in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Tricida stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. Tricida has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $347.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33). As a group, analysts expect that Tricida will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tricida news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 16,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $123,339.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,298.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Mckague purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,179 shares of company stock worth $679,292. 70.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Tricida by 100.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Tricida by 50.1% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tricida by 300.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tricida (TCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.