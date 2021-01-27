Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRRSF. CIBC began coverage on Trisura Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Trisura Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trisura Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Trisura Group from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRRSF traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.78. 2,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $73.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average is $64.21.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

