Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at B. Riley

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TRIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Triterras from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Triterras in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIT opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. Triterras has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Triterras stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 194,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.60% of Triterras as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

