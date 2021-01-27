Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $70.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Triumph Bancorp traded as high as $60.95 and last traded at $60.52, with a volume of 3525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.68.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.57.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

