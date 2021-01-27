Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) PT Raised to $70.00 at Raymond James

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s previous close.

TBK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

TBK stock opened at $63.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18,576.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,102,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,372 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $6,233,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after purchasing an additional 67,592 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 336.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 53,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 40,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

