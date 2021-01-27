TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

TBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TBI stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.29. 314,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,277. The firm has a market cap of $719.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25. TrueBlue has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $23.17.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.22. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $474.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TrueBlue will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TrueBlue news, Director Colleen B. Brown sold 5,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,568.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 20,770 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in TrueBlue by 202,673.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 379,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 379,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in TrueBlue by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in TrueBlue by 116.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 116,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the third quarter valued at about $1,328,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.