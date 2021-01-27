TrueDeck Trading 25.1% Higher This Week (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $157,818.14 and $9,132.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00069997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $278.17 or 0.00910722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00049975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,331.33 or 0.04358757 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00017986 BTC.

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

