TrueFlip Reaches Market Capitalization of $839,951.57 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. One TrueFlip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $839,951.57 and approximately $319.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00073745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.24 or 0.00911258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006477 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00050470 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.49 or 0.04403868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017758 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip (TFL) is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

