Truist Increases Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target to $100.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential downside of 27.91% from the company’s current price.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.60.

QLYS stock traded up $7.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.72. 29,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,538. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.08. Qualys has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $135.44.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Qualys will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $12,985,367.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,268,774 shares in the company, valued at $477,245,548.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $293,369.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,468,083.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,690 shares of company stock valued at $21,986,199 in the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Qualys by 67.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 2,234.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Qualys during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 132.9% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

