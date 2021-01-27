Truist Raises Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $205.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Truist from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VRNS. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.65.

Shares of VRNS stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.24. 11,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,817. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.84. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $189.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $937,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,902,346.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,469. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,029,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,770,000 after acquiring an additional 93,298 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 790,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,276,000 after buying an additional 368,899 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 25,949.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 507,046 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,875,000 after buying an additional 26,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 337,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,997,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

