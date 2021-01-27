Truist Securiti Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.82. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CUBE. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $35.55 on Monday. CubeSmart has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $35.77. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 48.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CubeSmart news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $844,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

