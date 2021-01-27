Truist Securiti Comments on Bank OZK’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank OZK in a research note issued on Sunday, January 24th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OZK. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Bank OZK stock opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $37.38.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.64%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 15.5% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

