Trust Wallet Token Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded 116% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $92.63 million and $15.80 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 167.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00050493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00132672 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.20 or 0.00291392 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00069198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00069449 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00036477 BTC.

About Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 tokens. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

Trust Wallet Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

