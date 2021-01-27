Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of Trustmark stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.58. 1,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,733. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

