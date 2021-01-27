TrustVerse (TRV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.08 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. One TrustVerse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $7.62 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00069348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.43 or 0.00842890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006696 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00054168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,390.50 or 0.04382553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00017700 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,491,528 coins. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

TrustVerse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

