TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,639 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,639 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on F. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.19.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.