TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Downgraded by Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) to “Reduce”

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was downgraded by Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TUIFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, December 11th. HSBC lowered shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of TUI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. TUI currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.00.

TUI stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. TUI has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.01.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. TUI had a negative net margin of 40.88% and a negative return on equity of 128.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TUI will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

