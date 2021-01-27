Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW) Shares Gap Down to $31.24

Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.24, but opened at $30.19. Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) shares last traded at $27.99, with a volume of 18,945,074 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £378.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.94.

About Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.