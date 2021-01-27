Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) (LON:TUNG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.28

Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) (LON:TUNG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.28 and traded as low as $29.16. Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) shares last traded at $29.15, with a volume of 31,520 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The stock has a market cap of £36.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63.

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

