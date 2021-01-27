Twelve Seas Investment (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) Trading Up ∞

Twelve Seas Investment Company (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)’s share price was up ∞ during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,548 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50.

About Twelve Seas Investment (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

Twelve Seas Investment Company intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

