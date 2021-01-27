Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Holdings Cut by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the third quarter worth about $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Twilio in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the third quarter worth about $2,292,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Twilio from $365.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.63.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,716 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $488,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $577,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,884 shares of company stock valued at $63,443,211 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock traded down $7.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.77. The stock had a trading volume of 59,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,174. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.62. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $404.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

