Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $420.00 to $440.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Twilio traded as high as $404.27 and last traded at $399.32, with a volume of 8446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $392.01.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Twilio from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.63.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $488,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.35, for a total transaction of $5,035,206.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,884 shares of company stock worth $63,443,211 in the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 44.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,645,000 after buying an additional 2,264,733 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 574.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,155,000 after buying an additional 738,212 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 216.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,534,000 after buying an additional 682,948 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 17.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,167,000 after buying an additional 210,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $44,935,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $359.53 and a 200-day moving average of $292.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

