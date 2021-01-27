Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Steve Hoffman Sells 56,250 Shares

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $106,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,868,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,892,406.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Steve Hoffman sold 56,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $76,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Steve Hoffman sold 112,500 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $128,250.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Steve Hoffman sold 68,406 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $74,562.54.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Steve Hoffman sold 59,442 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $55,875.48.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Steve Hoffman sold 29,561 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $26,309.29.

TYME opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tyme Technologies by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tyme Technologies during the second quarter worth $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyme Technologies by 98.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyme Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tyme Technologies by 45.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 113,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

