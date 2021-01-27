U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.57

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.57 and traded as high as $5.55. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 183,444 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 191,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

