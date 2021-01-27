U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $457.43 Million

Brokerages expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) will report sales of $457.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $455.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $458.90 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises posted sales of $449.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USX. Stifel Nicolaus raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth $199,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth $219,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth $288,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth $352,000. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USX opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $374.50 million, a P/E ratio of -754.25 and a beta of 2.01.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

