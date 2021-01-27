U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.50 million, a P/E ratio of -754.25 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USX. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

