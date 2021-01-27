UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

NYSE UBS traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $14.70. 98,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,313. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The company has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Get UBS Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.