UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of UBS Group stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 293,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,313. The company has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.96. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 139,538,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,555,854,000 after buying an additional 2,506,395 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,830,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,663,000 after buying an additional 754,872 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,809,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,812,000 after buying an additional 645,362 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in UBS Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,352,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,011,000 after purchasing an additional 609,015 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in UBS Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,785,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,297,000 after purchasing an additional 439,368 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.