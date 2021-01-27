Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.46

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.46 and traded as high as $6.92. Ultralife shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 71,834 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.99 million, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ultralife by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ultralife by 22.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the first quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultralife by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Ultralife by 3.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 177,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

