UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Skyline Asset Management LP

Skyline Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 108,200 shares during the quarter. UMB Financial comprises 1.9% of Skyline Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Skyline Asset Management LP’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 16.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMBF has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

UMB Financial stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.24. 2,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $77.00.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 453 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $28,321.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,393,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 1,428 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $97,946.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,799. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

