UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.96 EPS

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.02. 286,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,364. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.96.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $136,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,913,178.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $97,946.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,023 shares of company stock worth $1,649,799 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

