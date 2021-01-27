UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.11

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.11 and traded as high as $15.58. UMH Properties shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 116,235 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UMH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market cap of $621.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.07.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.48). UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. FMR LLC raised its position in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in UMH Properties by 184.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 12,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

