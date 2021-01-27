Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UMPQ. Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Umpqua from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.12.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Umpqua in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter worth $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

