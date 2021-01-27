Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

NYSE UAA opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $21.51.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,235,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,545 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,561,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,176,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,635,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 853,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 24.6% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,406,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after buying an additional 277,300 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

