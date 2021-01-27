Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.26

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.26 and traded as high as $7.53. Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 36,765 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNS shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.58.

The firm has a market cap of C$309.85 million and a P/E ratio of -4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.26.

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$526.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$495.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

