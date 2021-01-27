Uniform Fiscal Object Reaches Market Cap of $1.61 Million (UFO)

Uniform Fiscal Object (CURRENCY:UFO) traded 46.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Uniform Fiscal Object token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Uniform Fiscal Object has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $100.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Uniform Fiscal Object

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,850,751,262 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official website is ufocoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Coin or “Uniform Fiscal Object” is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. “

Uniform Fiscal Object Token Trading

Uniform Fiscal Object can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniform Fiscal Object should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

