Uniswap Achieves Market Cap of $4.28 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.28 billion and $5.83 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 78.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $14.94 or 0.00048672 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000098 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,582,742 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

Uniswap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

