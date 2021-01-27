United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Boosted by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,068 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.05% of United Parcel Service worth $78,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,374,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 580,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,822,000 after acquiring an additional 15,988 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $159.73 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The firm has a market cap of $138.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.66 and a 200-day moving average of $159.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

