UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Raised by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,476 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $381,918,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,183,416,000 after acquiring an additional 325,936 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,579,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $492,232,000 after acquiring an additional 321,008 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 876,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $307,224,000 after acquiring an additional 305,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 27.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 938,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $292,474,000 after acquiring an additional 200,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $8.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.35. 92,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228,824. The stock has a market cap of $317.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $347.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.48.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

