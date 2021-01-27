Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.86

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.86 and last traded at $60.68, with a volume of 753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $818.13 million, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $153.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.66 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Equities analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 188,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 59,805 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 99,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.