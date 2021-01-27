Universe Group plc (UNG.L) (LON:UNG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.58

Universe Group plc (UNG.L) (LON:UNG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.58 and traded as low as $3.50. Universe Group plc (UNG.L) shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 161,869 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60.

Universe Group plc (UNG.L) Company Profile (LON:UNG)

Universe Group plc offers real-time mission critical solutions in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Ireland. The company provides software licenses and hardware; service and installations; data services; and consultancy and software license maintenance services. Its products include ab-initio platform, a cloud-based retail management solution that gives large and multi-site operators a modular suite operating in real time and allowing them to control various aspects of the business with reporting, insights, and analytics; Callisto, a back office solution for single sites; and Gemini Payment Services platform for payment processing services.

